Vero Beach, FL

Aerial Antics Youth Circus is back! August 5, 6, 7- Saint Edward’s School – Vero Beach

By Community Submission
 17 days ago

The circus is coming! After 2020’s virtual performance, the Aerial Antics Youth Circus is back and it’s live!! Join the City of Vero Beach Recreation Department on August 5, 6 and 7 at Saint Edward’s School as we feature the amazing kids in our community! Now in its 47th year, the Aerial Antics Youth Circus is a longstanding Vero Beach tradition. The Aerial Antics Youth Circus is a unique gymnastics, dance and circus aerial production that features over 250 students (ages 3 – 25) enrolled in our gymnastics and performing arts classes and the Aerial Antics summer camp all held at Leisure Square.

