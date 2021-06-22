Tornado Warning issued for Blanco, Burnet, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Blanco County in south central Texas South central Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1051 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Spicewood, or 8 miles southeast of Marble Falls, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pedernales Falls State Park, Spicewood, Cypress Mill and Smithwick. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN