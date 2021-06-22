Cancel
Burnet County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet, Williamson by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Burnet; Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Burnet County in south central Texas Northwestern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1052 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Florence, Andice, Mahomet and Briggs. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
