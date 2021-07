I can’t say enough about the job Sam Pittman has done with Arkansas football in such a short time. He took an essentially dead program and revitalized it in just one year. Recruiting has also seen an uptick under Pittman. He took over a program coming off the No. 45 recruiting class in 2018 and 23rd-best class in 2019 and signed the 30th-best class in 2020 after taking over a team trending in the wrong direction. And then he signed the No. 25 class in 2021.