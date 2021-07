Police are are searching for a man after an attempted abduction of a five-year-old boy on a busy street in east London.Officers were called at 6.42 pm on Friday, 25 June, following a report that an unknown male had approached the child as he walked home from school along Brick Lane in Tower Hamlets.The suspect is said to have followed the boy before attempting to grab him by the hand. The child, who was with two other family members, managed to get to a family friend’s home to alert the police. He was unharmed but shaken, police said. The Metropolitan...