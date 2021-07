The Oakland Athletics will battle the Texas Rangers at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8:05 PM EDT. Oakland is 7-3 in its last 10 games this season. The team managed to avoid a sweep in its previous match series with the NY Yankees by winning the first meeting. The Athletics were beaten last Sunday to a score of 1-2. Oakland had 1 run, 4 hits, and 1 RBI in the game. The point was delivered by Matt Olson in the 1st inning. The team ranks 1st in the AL West standings with a 44-29 record.