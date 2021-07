PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus delivered 297 airplanes in the first half of the year after a surge of handover activity in June, the European planemaker said on Thursday. Deliveries, which have been recovering from a pandemic-related slump, rose 51.5 % in the first six months from 196 at the mid-way point of 2020, and compare with a total of 389 in the first half of 2019 before the global health crisis crippled air travel.