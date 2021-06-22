Letter: Critical thinking about events pertaining to race not a danger

HB 3979 should never have received a positive vote. I’m trusting that Jay Dean will eventually come to recognize the reality of my statement. Critical thinking and current events pertaining to race is not a danger to one’s education anymore than a teacher-led discussion on Darwin’s Theory of Evolution in a science class is an attempt at indoctrination against Creationism. They are theories that should be introduced, dissected and analyzed in the classroom, just as most theories are introduced in the laboratory of our classrooms. What is more, the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills specifically requires teachers in core subject areas to address the aforementioned issues and current events within the TEKS and in connection to society.