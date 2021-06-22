Cancel
China's renewed crypto crackdown wipes nearly $300 billion off the market as bitcoin slides

By Arjun Kharpal, @ArjunKharpal
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's renewed crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry has wiped off nearly $300 billion in value off of the total digital currency market since Friday. Bitcoin, ether, XRP and other digital coins fell sharply. On Friday, authorities in China's Sichuan province, ordered cryptocurrency miners to shut down their operations. The People's...

