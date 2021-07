It might seem hard to believe, but Prime Day 2021 is now less than two days away! Amazon’s gigantic Prime Day sale begins at midnight PT on Monday, June 21, and it lasts straight through to the end of the day on Tuesday, June 22. Yes, Prime “Day” is actually two days, but that means we get twice as much time to take advantage of all those crazy deals so you won’t see us complaining. Amazon announced that there will be more than 2 million deals available around the world during this year’s big Prime Day blowout, and they’ll all be...