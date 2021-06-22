Cancel
First Photos: Farrell, O’Connell In “North Water”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Two and See-Saw Films have released the first photos from its big-budget, long in the works period drama series “The North Water”. The photos show Colin Farrell as Henry Drax, Jack O’Connell as Patrick Sumner, Stephen Graham as Captain Brownlee and Tom Courtenay as Baxter all in character. Peter Mullan, Sam Spruell and Roland Møller also star in the series which hails from celebrated “45 Years” and “Weekend” director Andrew Haigh.

