Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tips on Avoiding Amazon Prime Day Scams and Counterfeits

By Randy Mac
NBC Los Angeles
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline shopping exploded on Amazon during the pandemic and that trend is likely to continue during the start of “Amazon Prime Days” this week, but be warned, some of the deals you see online may simply be too good to be true. Prime Days always bring scams and counterfeits. NBC4...

www.nbclosangeles.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Amazon Prime Day#Online Scams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Retailmediapost.com

Delivering The Goods: What Shoppers Want Online And In-Store

Technology may be inserting itself into all areas of the consumer experience. But people are wary of the more advanced applications, judging by Using Retail Tech Innovation To Enhance the Customer Experience, a paper by Euromonitor International and the National Retail Federation, written by Michelle Evans. For example, relatively small...
Austin, TXSlate

It’s Finally Clear Why Amazon Bought Whole Foods

The following article is a written adaptation of an episode of Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism, Slate’s podcast about companies in the news and how they got there. In 2017, Amazon entered the grocery business by tossing Whole Foods in its shopping cart. Amazon spent more than $13 billion to buy this 40-year-old supermarket chain known for its organic merchandise and, at times, its sky-high prices. In the grocery world, the purchase was a cataclysmic event. “The acquisition of Whole Foods was the alarm bell that started all these multibillion-dollar investments in digital grocery capabilities,” says Jon Springer, executive editor of the trade publication Winsight Grocery Business. “It was like, Oh, my God, we’ve got to do something about this.”
InternetPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

How to Sell Online With These 14 Websites and Apps

Robert Stephenson has built a successful business buying used stuff and flipping it for a large profit on eBay. Chris Zuppa/The Penny Hoarder. Selling your stuff online is a great way to make a quick $20 to tide you over till your next paycheck. It’s also a low-cost way to start a small business venture that brings in thousands of dollars in passive income.
Grocery & Supermaketgrocerydive.com

Fresher than Amazon? How grocers can beat goliath

Most grocers fear Amazon is out to eat their lunch. After all, the e-commerce titan leveled the retail book industry and swaths of stores. It's no surprise that since the 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods and the launch of its own Amazon Fresh grocery stores, industry critics have projected the demise of brick-and-mortar grocers.
TechnologyWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Tips for avoiding shipping scams when shopping online

Amazon's Prime Days sales events are the most anticipated shopping days of the year. Even bigger than Cyber Monday and Black Friday. While shoppers get excited about Prime Day, so do scammers and if you placed any orders over the last couple of days, you'll likely hear from cyber criminals trying to take advantage of your anticipation.
Public Safetywamwamfm.com

BBB warns of “Prime Day” scams

“Prime Day,” where Amazon Prime customers can score some good online deals on items, started yesterday and runs through tonight. However, the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana is warning you that a day for special online deals is also a day where more scams pop up. One of the most recent ones being reported is someone calling you and claiming they’re with Amazon, saying there is an issue with your account, and they ask for your credit card info and login details.
RetailPosted by
Fortune

What to buy—and what to avoid—on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Prime Day is as much a competition as it is a shopping event. As exciting as it is to add things to your cart, if you’re looking to stretch your dollar, you’ll find that patience can be a budget saver.
Economywnypapers.com

BBB scam alert: Watch out for online shopping scams on Prime Day

This year, Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out discounts for Prime Day (June 21-22). Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, just to name a few, are running competing sales. But more deals mean more chances for scammers to capitalize on the buzz and trick shoppers. Better Business Bureau warns shoppers to...
Shoppingfoxla.com

Tips for Getting the Most Out Of Amazon Prime Day from Financial Advisor WInnie Sun

"Wealth Whisperer" Winnie Sun joins Michaela with everything you need to know to get the most out of Amazon Prime day, including $10 off a $40 gift card using promo code GCPRIME2021 and great discounts on Amazon warehouse items. Learn how to find deals on other sites who are jumping on the Amazon bandwagon and remember, always set a budget before you start filling the cart!
InternetInternational Business Times

Infographic: Amazon Cashes In On Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is kicking off today. Since its inception in 2015, the event has turned into a 48-hour-long eCommerce extravaganza. Just five years in existence, Prime Day has grown into a major shopping event, rivaling Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Prime shopping spree normally takes place in July, ahead of the autumn shopping events, but was pushed out to October this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
InternetSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Shortages to Affect Amazon Prime Day

Major shortages throughout the supply chain affected numerous industries during the past year with major disruptions in sectors like lumber and semiconductors causing setbacks that spider web throughout the economy. This year, Amazon's Prime day is the latest to experience issues due to these shortages. While interest in the black-Friday-like shopping day remains high, there is some concern on how many sellers are participating due to low levels of stock.
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Better Business Bureau warnings on storm damage & Amazon Prime Day scams

Steve J. Bernas – President & CEO BBB of Chicago & Northern IL. Do your research. Find businesses you can trust on BBB.org. Read business reviews and business ratings and always confirm proper insurance and licensing. Contact your insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Amazon Prime Day Returns to the Summer

It’s Amazon Prime Day, a holiday you can’t attack for being co-opted by consumerism because that is precisely the point. Today and tomorrow, Amazon will offer more than 2 million deals to its Prime members to juice e-commerce sales during what is typically a lull in the shopping calendar. This...
RetailTimes Union

Shopportunist: Tips to help you prep for Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day, Amazon's pinnacle shopping bonanza for Prime members, returns Monday. Expected to be bigger than ever, the annual Black Friday-esque event will launch at 3 a.m. Monday and extend through Tuesday. First held in 2015, the e-commerce giant’s self-conceived consumer holiday has grown considerably over the years. Last year,...