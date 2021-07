Week 12 of the fantasy baseball season, and we’ve got a couple of familiar faces (Adalberto Mondesi and Byron Buxton) popping up on the injury report again. Those were the most impactful players to be placed on IL this week, with guys like Jose Abreu, Jesse Winker, and Bryce Harper battling day-to-day-type injuries. It’s the time of the season when the hot stove starts heating up, so managers are going to want to stay plugged into the News Desk on FantasyPros.com for all the latest rumors and news.