Saint Louis, MO

Nearsightedness is on the rise among young people, here's how you can stop it

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 9 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Another health crisis could be creeping in, right before our eyes: vision problems, especially among young people. “There's some really good evidence to show that people are using screens more now and that that, in particular, is leading to an epidemic of nearsightedness,” said ophthalmologist Dr. Jason Brinton. “Just to give you a sense of this, half a century ago in the United States, only about 25% of young adults were nearsighted. Now that number is doubled. Half of all young adults in the United States are nearsighted.”

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

