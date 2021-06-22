New Paramount+ Movie to Star Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening
Paramount+ has landed a pair of high-profile stars for an upcoming direct-to-streaming feature film. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and Captain Marvel's Annette Bening are set to appear in Jerry And Marge Go Large. The film is set to begin production in July, and will be directed by David Frankel, best known for directing The Devil Wears Prada and the pilot episode of Entourage. The film centers on a retired Michigan couple who win the Massachusetts lottery, and use the money to help improve their community. It is based loosely on a true story, and was written by Arrested Development scribe Brad Copeland.comicbook.com