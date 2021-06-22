Deal | Best Buy has the newest Asus ZenBook 14 with Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, GeForce MX450 graphics, and 1080p IPS display for only $569 USD right now
Best Buy is currently offering the latest Asus ZenBook 14 on sale for $150 USD off the original launch price of $719. The deal is notable for its Ryzen 5 5500U CPU and discrete GeForce MX450 graphics for a significantly higher level of performance when compared to other laptops in the same ~$500 price range. Most options for this price don't even include discrete graphics at all.www.notebookcheck.net