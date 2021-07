(Author’s note: This is of course, a week in arrears for timeliness but it will soon become clear why that is so. I apologize.) The setup for my most recent Father’s Day celebration actually started nearly a week early. Our two grandchildren (aged 6 months and 2 years) were handed off to us as their parents went on a much-needed vacation to somewhere south of Cuba. We went to Atlanta on Tuesday night, got a good night’s rest and launched into full-time child care (early) Wednesday morning.