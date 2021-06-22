Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Raw results and winners 21 June 2021: Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton suffer huge shocks

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Posted by 
Media Referee
Media Referee
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE Raw Results and winners: Some major shocks took place ahead of Money in the Bank. Just 24 hours after Hell in a Cell, WWE Raw had some huge matches for the Money in the Bank PPV. No title changes too place at Hell in a Cell but Drew McIntyre...

www.mediareferee.com
Media Referee

Media Referee

Florida, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We aim to bring unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Piper Niven
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Miz
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe Raw#Bank#Cell#First Money#Mvp#The Viking Raiders#Mitb Ladder Match#Drew Mcintyre Main#Kingston#Wwe News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton From Hell in a Cell 2020

The show must go on. WWE has posted a new video to its YouTube channel in which they show the full match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship from the 2020 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, inside the structure of the same name. You can see...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Randy Orton Praises The Bollywood Boyz, The New Day’s Latest Podcast

WWE Superstar Randy Orton took to Twitter today, giving some praise to The Bollywood Boyz following their WWE releases. Orton said,. “Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do”
WWEPWMania

Drew McIntyre Reveals Character Idea That Was Pitched For His WWE Debut

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Drew McIntyre talked about the start of his WWE career and a character that was pitched:. “When I was about to come out of FCW, I remember the character, and some people have heard of this but many haven’t, but my character pitch was gonna be The Runway Man where I was gonna be a male model. I think this is what became of Fandango eventually. It was kinda modified, but yeah, there was gonna be a catwalk and I was gonna walk to the ring as a male model. That was a whole thing and I was like ‘Alright, I’ll make it work’. So it was pitched to me while I was working on stuff. I was 265 when I was tagging with Wade in FCW and I leaned down to the size of the chosen one which was about 230. I was getting ready to be a male model and then I went to TV, I had my sit down with Vince, and I made it clear that I didn’t love it but I’ll make it work. Whatever he thinks is best but thankfully he did not feel it was best and just kinda let me be myself and did the chosen one thing. But I was almost the Runway Man.”
WWEtheringreport.com

Drew McIntyre Hits Back At Fans Who Complain He's Received Too Many WWE Title Shots

Drew McIntyre's quest for the WWE Championship has dominated RAW since last year's Royal Rumble, and he's both won and lost the title during that period. In recent months, McIntyre's quest to regain the championship from Bobby Lashley has been the focal point of RAW and, for some fans, it's proved to be too much. They're sick of seeing the same old matches, and with a stipulation in place that if McIntyre loses this Sunday at Hell in a Cell he can't challenge Lashley again, many are optimistic this rivalry is nearing its end.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On Criticism Over His Repeated WWE Title Shots

For the third straight month, Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title. In his previous two attempts, he failed to win back the title and fans are ready to see a new challenger for the strap. McIntyre talked about this with Ryan Satin on Out of Character.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre Angers NXT Star: ‘It’s A Disgrace’

The former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been a top star in the company recently having a couple of reigns as the WWE Champion. He has been heavily featured in the main event matches. But, it seems he has got former WWE star and current NXT color commentator Wade Barrett furious.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle

Drew McIntyre secured his Money in the Bank spot by winning a last chance qualifying match on last night's Raw. McIntyre defeated Riddle and AJ Styles in a triple threat match last night to qualify for Money in the Bank. It was originally supposed to be McIntyre, Styles, and Randy Orton in the match, but last night's show began with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville saying that Orton couldn't compete due to circumstances beyond their control.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Responds To Criticism Of His WWE Title Opportunities

Even with only a little over a year in the main event scene under his kilt, Drew McIntyre is unfazed by hate. Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the former WWE Champion clarified that he appreciates beneficial feedback, but is “hardened” to petty criticism. “These days, because of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie WWE Girlfriend Storyline Leaks?

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie shocked the pro wrestling world when she made a comeback on Monday Night RAW back in May with vignettes that promoted the ‘Eva-lution.’ Eva Marie was last seen inside a WWE ring way back in 2017 and she would part ways in the company in August of that year. Eva Marie was also pulled from a WWE in-ring return last month.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 6/21 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Money in the Bank qualifiers including Drew vs. Riddle, Styles vs. Ricochet, Orton vs. Morrison, plus Hell in a Cell with Lashley vs. Xavier (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle, A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet, Randy Orton vs. John Morrison, plus a Hell in a Cell with Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods, Eva Marie explains her not wrestling last week and introduces her protege Doudrop, and more.
WWEComicBook

Drew McIntyre Addresses Criticism That He Keeps Getting WWE Championship Matches

Even though Drew McIntyre hasn't held the WWE Championship since Elimination Chamber back in February, "The Scottish Warrior" hasn't been out of the title picture ever since he won the Royal Rumble back in January 2020. After Bobby Lashley assisted The Miz in cashing in Money in the Bank on McIntyre, "The All Mighty" wound up winning the title eight days later. He has since successfully retained it against McIntyre twice — once at WrestleMania 37 thanks to a distraction from MVP and again at WrestleMania Backlash in a triple threat where he pinned Braun Strowman. McIntyre faces Lashley for the title again on Sunday inside Hell in a Cell with the added stipulation that he can't challenge Lashley again if he loses.
WWEComicBook

Drew McIntyre Pushes for Dream Match With John Cena

Drew McIntyre came up short in his Last Chance Hell in a Cell match with Bobby Lashley on Sunday night, meaning he's officially out of the WWE Championship picture until somebody else can dethrone "The All Mighty." But while "The Scottish Warrior" has no clear direction at the moment, there's one dream match he already has on his mind — McIntyre vs. John Cena. The two briefly crossed paths back in January 2019 when they took part in a four-way match to determine a new No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. Cena was written off TV after that match, with McIntyre (a heel at the time) being credited for putting him on the shelf with an ankle injury.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Raw: Matt Riddle's Almost Good Night on an Almost Good Raw

Once again, WWE failed to deliver an episode of WWE Raw worth spending three hours on. Is it worth even five minutes to read this recap? Uh… let's not answer that right now. In the opening match of WWE Raw, Riddle beat a bunch of other guys in a Battle Royal to earn a spot in a Last Chance Triple Threat match to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. This is because management refused to accept Riddle's obviously forged letter from Randy Orton bequeathing his spot in the triple threat to Riddle. Oh, yeah, Orton is out sick this week or something. Watch the match, if only so you can be adequately disappointed by the main event later, and also to see Riddle imitate Orton's victory poses.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Brutally Trolls Drew McIntyre After WWE Hell In A Cell

For the past few months, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have been engaged in a feud for the WWE Championship, ever since Lashley won the title from The Miz back in March. In each of their encounters since then, Bobby Lashley has managed to win each time. At the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre once against challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, with the stipulation that if McIntyre loses again, he will never challenge for the title as long as Lashley is champion.