Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung brought AMOLED displays on very affordable phones in 2021. After Xiaomi came up with the budget Redmi Note 10, Realme and Samsung followed with the Realme 8 and the Samsung Galaxy M32. In the global market, you need less than €200 to purchase such phones and it is a great goal for those who want to save money. But do you also get a great specs sheet with these devices? And which one is the best? We will try to answer these questions in this specs comparison between Redmi Note 10, Realme 8, and Samsung Galaxy M32.