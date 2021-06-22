Cancel
Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 15: Typical shortcomings of modern laptops combined in one device

By Marc Herter
notebookcheck.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery early in the test, we noticed that something wasn't quite right with the cooling solution in our RedmiBook. One of the cores in the Intel Core i7 became way too hot. And in fact, the heatsink was not sitting completely firmly on the CPU. We can't say for sure whether this was a transport damage, a hidden factory defect, or consequence of the previous owner's tinkering. After a minor repair, several benchmarks were run a second time, and once again we observed problems with the device's performance. Although the processor no longer experienced thermal throttling, the scores of some benchmarks became worse compared to those before the repair.

