When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, there are two camps. On one hand, his supporters see him as a hard worker, and leader. Also, they remember he was the engine that helped Florida win the BCS National Championship in 2008. Meanwhile, his critics believe he gets more praise than he deserves and should no longer live off his past glories. Regardless of where you stand, you can’t deny he’s the kind of player that will always put in the work and grind even if he falls short.