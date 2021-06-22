Steven Stamkos' 2 Goals Power Lightning to 8-0 Blowout Win over Islanders in Game 5
The Tampa Bay Lightning are one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the second successive year. Tampa Bay defeated the New York Islanders 8-0 in Monday's Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at Amalie Arena to take a 3-2 series lead. Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn led the way for the defending champions, who are looking to eliminate the Islanders in the same round in back-to-back seasons.bleacherreport.com