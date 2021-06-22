Cancel
NHL

Steven Stamkos' 2 Goals Power Lightning to 8-0 Blowout Win over Islanders in Game 5

By Scott Polacek, @ScottPolacek
Bleacher Report
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning are one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the second successive year. Tampa Bay defeated the New York Islanders 8-0 in Monday's Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at Amalie Arena to take a 3-2 series lead. Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn led the way for the defending champions, who are looking to eliminate the Islanders in the same round in back-to-back seasons.

