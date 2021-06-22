Cancel
Agriculture

Wisconsin Assembly passes bills restricting food labeling

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Vegetarian and vegan foods sold in Wisconsin could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don't contain those products, under bills the state Assembly passed unanimously Tuesday. The "truth in labeling" measures are supported by the state's agriculture and dairy industries as a way...

www.startribune.com
