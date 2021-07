For the past two years, Clayton Murphy’s professional track career has been cloaked in uncertainty. In September 2019, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 800 meters learned that his coach Alberto Salazar had been barred from the sport for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The news came just hours before Murphy was to race in that event’s World Championships final and he finished last that night in Doha, Qatar.