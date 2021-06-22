Kentucky State Police Investigating Injury Collision in Marshall County

(June 21, 2021) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are still investigating a two-vehicle injury collision in Marshall County involving a Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy and another vehicle. According to the investigation, the collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, June 16th, on US HWY 641 near Interstate 69 at the intersection of Mayfield Highway (KY 58). Deputy Brandon Little was responding to a non-emergency call for service. Deputy Little stopped at the intersection of US HWY 641 and KY 58 before turning west on KY 58. Kevin Polk, operating a 2020 AT&T bucket truck, was traveling south on US HWY 641 and proceeded through the intersection, striking the passenger’s side of Deputy Little’s patrol vehicle. Deputy Little sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via Air Evac for treatment. Kevin Polk was transported by Marshall County EMS to the Marshall County Hospital. He was later taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further treatment of his injuries. He has been released.