When you used to go on vacation, it was easy to put a hold on your mail delivery. You just told your friendly U.S. Postal Service mail carrier that you’d be away and could they hold the mail until you return next Monday. Problem solved. Personally, we just left a cardboard box under our mailbox inside our screened-in porch, since our mail carrier walked his route, door to door. Things aren’t that simple anymore. We hardly see our mail carrier because the mailbox is located five houses away from us and is for the twenty houses on our street.