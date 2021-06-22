Live the Legacy Podcast

FLOWER MOUND, TX — June 15, 2021 — President Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, while in office, said the United States is “a nation of cowards” when it comes to race relations. He went on to say that, although there have been improvements in race relations, our country is still socially segregated. It was kind of odd to hear that from our country’s first black AG, appointed by our first black President. After all, tens of millions of whites voted for Obama against his opponent, John McCain, a white guy. Therefore, if more than half the nation wanted to be represented by a black man, wouldn’t that indicate that racial barriers had been taken down? Add to that the fact that Obama was re-elected over another white guy when he bested Mitt Romney in 2012.