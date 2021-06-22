Live the Legacy Podcast
Students face a lot of hurdles to participate in elections. In addition to being first-time voters, they are unfamiliar with the process, often do not have the proper documentation, and are frequent targets of voter suppression laws despite the 26th Amendment. Many students also do not feel comfortable participating in elections due to a lack of civic knowledge or feeling disillusioned with our current political system. However, civil unrest following the murders of George Floyd and other Black Americans has seen many young people leading and joining protests to advocate for Black lives and racial justice.phennd.org