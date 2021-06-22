Cancel
Economy

Pathways to Economic Resilience in Our Communities – Jun 23-25

phennd.org
 9 days ago

A lot is changing right now, and many of us feel an urgency to get back to normal. But for many, the normal before COVID-19 wasn’t a good place. Want to make the “new normal” better?. Join more than 600 practitioners and policymakers for an event hosted by Federal Reserve...

phennd.org
#Poverty#Federal Reserve Banks
Federal Reserve
Economy
Industrylansingcitypulse.com

Local Communities Empower a Resilient Global Food System

Global Communities found themselves facing food insecurity at unprecedented levels due to COVID-19, but a focus on sustainability, support from partners and frontline workers kept food on tables – and proved, with agility, the food system can respond to a crisis. (Family Features) The global food system is powered by...
Lexington, KYlanereport.com

Kentucky Economic Recovery and Resilience Project launches Bludot

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Local economic development leaders now have secure and direct communication with local businesses as part of the Kentucky Economic Recover and Resilience Project,. This is part of a two-phased project between the Kentucky Association for Economic Development and the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky at...
Businessaba.com

ABA Chief Economist: Banks in ‘Good Shape’ to Support Recovery

As the economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19, “financial institutions are in good shape” to continue providing credit to consumers and businesses, amid persistent uncertainty and rising inflation fears, American Bankers Association Chief Economist Sayee Srinivasan said today on a new episode of the Banking with Interest podcast, hosted by Rob Blackwell. He noted that GDP is expected to continue growing, but that getting unemployed workers to return to the workforce would likely continue to be a challenge.
Personal Financebankingexchange.com

Banks Raise Dividends After Fed Stress Tests

Wells Fargo, Bank of America, US Bancorp, and JPMorgan Chase have all increased quarterly dividends following the Federal Reserve Board’s confirmation that the largest banks could survive a severe recession. The Fed’s stress tests – which evaluate the resilience of large banks by estimating their losses, revenue, and capital levels...
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
Personal Financeaba.com

Fed Announcement Adds Complications to HOLA Flexibility

In a surprise announcement today at an mutual bank virtual forum co-hosted by the FDIC and OCC, a Federal Reserve official announced that the Federal Reserve has, via interpretive letter, determined that OCC-regulated savings associations that choose to exercise the option to become a “covered savings association” under Section 206 of the 2018 S. 2155 regulatory reform law will now be treated as national banks for purposes of regulation by the Federal Reserve.
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fed Should Seek “Less Dramatic” Way To Cut Expansion Policy: Barkin

WASHINGTON, Jun 29 (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve should reduce its expansionary policy as less dramatically as possible when the time comes, Richmond Chairman Thomas Barkin said Tuesday. “I have a preference for the less dramatic way of getting back to normal,” Barkin said during a webcast interview on MNI...
Worldcryptopolitan.com

Singapore Central Bank, World Bank, IMF partner to launch CBDC competition

Singapore Central Bank, World Bank, IMF partner to launch CBDC contest. Growing numbers of countries exploring central bank digital currency. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has announced its decision to launch a competition for fintech firms and global financial institutions to formulate central bank digital currency design for retail use.
Pennsylvania StateUS News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Six Pennsylvania counties ranked in the top 500 of the 2021 Healthiest Communities rankings, including three that landed in the top 250. The fourth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's crime rates, walkability, diabetes prevalence, poverty rate and homeownership level are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and population health to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
BusinessReading Eagle

The Week Ahead: Wage increases and inflation worries

Inflation concerns have dominated the wall of worry investors have been climbing. Federal Reserve officials have been working hard to tamp down talk of the trend of higher prices anchoring in the economy. The focus will fall on working and wages in the week ahead with the release of the...
EconomyCoinDesk

Fed Vice Chair: ‘We Should Be Saying Yes’ to Stablecoins

The speech was in sharp contrast to recent comments from other Fed officials, such as Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who have warned stablecoins could pose a risk to consumers and businesses. Speaking at the 21 Utah Bankers Association Annual Convention, Quarles added that the U.S. central bank has a “strong regulatory interest” in stablecoins but also said there is no need to fear them.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Quarles Says Fed Digital Dollar Poses Risks With Unclear Benefit

Federal Reserve Vice Chair of Supervision Randal Quarles expressed caution about rushing to issue a central bank digital currency, saying the benefits are “unclear” while the risks could be high. “Federal Reserve CBDC could pose significant and concrete risks,” Quarles told the Utah Bankers Association Monday, according to his prepared...
Healthphennd.org

Webinar: Digital Health – Jun 23

Our health-care system is changing the way it does business. From the accelerated growth of telehealth, to the advent of digital therapeutics and diagnostics, to digitized data infrastructure, digital health is here to stay. Challenges like cybersecurity threats, privacy concerns and reaching those with limited Internet capability are also part of the territory.
Businessphennd.org

Webinar: Women in Tech: Trailblazers – Jun 23

Despite gains over the years, women remain disproportionately unrepresented across STEM-related fields and in leadership positions in the technology sector. Women also make up a minority of partners at top venture capital firms. On Wednesday, June 23 at 11:30am ET, Washington Post economics correspondent Heather Long speaks with trailblazers who...