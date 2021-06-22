Cancel
Flint Convening: A Blueprint for Accelerating Outcomes through National Service – Aug 3-5

 9 days ago

Join Service Year Alliance and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation on August 3rd – 5th for a virtual convening to learn about the stories, strategies, and tactics leveraged by community partners to utilize national service as a way to address local and community needs. The event will feature the experiences, lessons learned, and resounding successes demonstrated by the Flint National Service Accelerator and other communities around the potential of national service for local impact. Whether you are just starting this work or have been doing it for years, this event will inspire you and offer actionable ideas and solutions to take back to your community.

#National Service#Americorps#Flint Convening#The Mott Foundation#Americorps
