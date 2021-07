In September 2020, HUD published a new regulation to implement Section 3 entitles “Enhancing and Streamlining the Implementation of Section 3 Requirement for Creating Economic Opportunities for Low Income and Very low income Persons and Eligible Businesses. This new rule went into effect in November 2020 and updates HUD's Section 3 regulations to increase the positive impact of Section 3 for low income and very low income persons. There will be a zoom webinar on Tuesday June 29 from 10 am until 12:30 pm regarding building a stronger and resilient workforce and the implementation of the new rule. We will have registration information on West Central's Best Social media. Sponsors of the event are FEMA, Louisiana Housing Corporation, EBRPHA, Louisiana Office of Community Development and the SBA.