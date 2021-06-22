Food Access and Case Management Coordinator, Puentes de Salud – Jul 9

Puentes de Salud (Bridges of Health) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that promotes the health and wellness of South Philadelphia’s rapidly growing Latino immigrant population through high-quality health care, innovative educational programs, and community building. The foundation of Puentes de Salud rests on the belief that community health is not the sole domain of health care providers. Health and wellness result from a collaborative, multidisciplinary effort that focuses on addressing the conditions in which we grow, learn, live, work and age.