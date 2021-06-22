Fall 2021 Internship, Civic Nation – Jun 25
Our intern application process is OPEN for Fall 2021. If a student you know is passionate about closing existing gaps in voting based on age and race, is a detail-oriented team player, and seeking a remote, paid internship this Fall, share this position with them! Additionally, the intern will support the work connected to the athletic and state-level sub-challenges and efforts to institutionalize full student voter participation on ALL IN campuses.phennd.org