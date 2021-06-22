Cancel
Education

Fall 2021 Internship, Civic Nation – Jun 25

phennd.org
 9 days ago

Our intern application process is OPEN for Fall 2021. If a student you know is passionate about closing existing gaps in voting based on age and race, is a detail-oriented team player, and seeking a remote, paid internship this Fall, share this position with them! Additionally, the intern will support the work connected to the athletic and state-level sub-challenges and efforts to institutionalize full student voter participation on ALL IN campuses.

phennd.org
#Internship#Job Opportunities#Race#Civic Nation
Education
Jobs
Politics

The First Civic Season

This summer, we are teaming up with partners across the country to reimagine our civic celebrations together. As we celebrate Juneteenth (June 19) and culminating after Independence Day (July 4), the Civic Season matches people nationwide with opportunities to engage with history, flex their civic muscles, and shape this tradition going forward.
Saint Paul, MN

Applying What You Know in Internships

Stuck with your internship search? Not sure how to get started or where to look? Overwhelmed with the process?. Looking for an internship is easier with some guidance and support. Learn the nuts and bolts of finding a great internship in this new course at Metropolitan State University, Applying What You Know in Internships. Application of theory to practice. All are welcome to register for this new class.
Education

Internship Program Is a Valuable Tool

Among the adaptations during the pandemic that might stick around well afterward, is the idea of virtual participation in everything from meetings to recitals. During this week’s Education Alliance Virtual EDTalk, education, business and community leaders discussed the WV Ready internship program for high schools juniors and seniors, and the degree to which a virtual option has enhanced that opportunity, as well.
Crook County, OR
Portland Tribune

Business leaders needed for STEM internships

Businesses in Central Oregon have an opportunity to work with youth from computer science classes in local high schools in an internship setting. Businesses in Central Oregon have an opportunity to work with youth from computer science classes in local high schools in an internship setting. Crook County High School...
Colleges

Northeastern announces NUflex update for fall semester

In an email to students Monday, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Madigan announced that eligible students can continue remote learning for the fall 2021 semester if they face issues with “travel restrictions, co-ops, or other individual circumstances.”. In March, the university detailed plans for a “normal...
High Point, NC

Internship Profile: Amirah Darnaby Navigates to NASA

Major: Human relations with minors in French, sociology and anthropology. Internship: Darnaby joins the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Washington D.C. as an office of diversity and equal opportunity intern. As an intern for the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity at NASA, she will be planning a Disability Conference this fall that features a program of educational opportunities including a number of best practices for employees with disabilities, as well as for their supervisors and hiring managers, and equal employment opportunity managers. Darnaby will also create virtual trainings on disability etiquette and best practices in disability employment.
Edgewater, MD

Environmental Internships Help Underserved Students

Underrepresented college students are getting help landing leadership positions in environmental research and management through an innovative program this summer. The C-StREAM program at the Chesapeake Research Consortium in Edgewater focuses on recruiting, advising and mentoring college students from populations who have been historically excluded from the fields of environmental protection and restoration.
Charities

Webinar: Youth-Centered Civics Initiatives to Strengthen Communities – Jun 22

Last summer, the Institute for Citizens & Scholars (C&S) launched the Civic Spring Project to provide six youth-centered organizations across the United States with grants to launch projects addressing pandemic-related challenges facing their communities and to promote local civic engagement during the 2020 general election. C&S is eager to both...
Colleges

Kessler Fellows secure startup internships for summer 2021

Students in this year’s Kessler Fellows cohort have secured summer internship placements and are getting to work contributing to startups across the nation. The Kessler Fellows program is rooted in the College of Engineering at Cornell University and offers juniors across disciplines the chance to fully immerse themselves in the world of entrepreneurship. After completing two entrepreneurship courses and consulting with a team of Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, career counselors, and research professionals during the spring semester, fellows complete a summer internship at a startup of their choice.
Colleges

Ivy Tech announces new tuition model

The Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees announced a new tuition model for students attending the college. This new approach, called Ivy+, helps make college more affordable by implementing the following changes:. Adjusting the tuition schedule to include the cost of textbooks as a regularly assessed fee. Charging the same...
Martin County, MN

Internship program provides opportunities

FAIRMONT — The Minnesota Valley Action Council/Martin County Summer Youth Internship Program is underway for 2021. Recently several of the 15 students currently involved in the program were able to express their gratitude to the Martin County Commissioners for helping to fund the program. Coordinator Tammie Hested was able to share some background information on the program.
Elon, NC

A civic mindset

Mary Morrison had a hundred thoughts running through her mind, as one typically does during a job interview. At the top of that list was whether a well-established organization like Elon University’s Kernodle Center would be open to change. “I remember saying in the interview, ‘I’m an architect and a...
Wichita, KS

Newman alumnus helps students secure internships at Textron

Newman University data analytics students are making their mark on one of the world’s leading multi-industry companies, Textron Aviation. Marcelo Casenove, director of special missions aftermarket support at Textron Aviation, earned his Master of Business Administration in International Business from Newman in 2013 and is elated that for the first time this summer, he was able to help bring three Newman students to the company for internships.
Old Westbury, NY

New Degrees Prepare Students for In-Demand Fields

Boosting New York Institute of Technology’s identity as a polytechnic++, the university has launched three degree programs that will prepare students to enter some of today’s fastest-growing occupations and in-demand fields. Applications for these programs are being accepted for fall 2021, training students to take on new and emerging challenges...
Food & Drinks

Future Shapers: Civics

Time Out's Future Shapers is a celebration of the best and brightest innovators, trailblazers and community builders in Sydney across five key fields: the arts; civics; sustainability; food and drink; and community and culture. These remarkable individuals and organisations were nominated by a panel of experts including editor of Time Out Sydney Maxim Boon, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong, head of talks and ideas at the Sydney Opera House Edwina Throsby, NSW 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, CEO of IndigiLab Luke Briscoe and NIDA resident director David Berthold.
Madison, WI

Study examines international students' career development in the U.S.

A research proposal by UW–Madison students Hannah Rapp and Yi-jung (Sally) Wu was one of three to be awarded a $1,000 graduate research scholarship in fall 2020 by the Future Institute Research Center (FIRC). Rapp is a doctoral student in the Human Development area within the School of Education’s Department...
Education

Bass Digital Education Fellows Spotlight Series: Dayton Kinney Trains Fellow Graduate Students

The Bass Digital Education Fellowship program is a joint effort by Duke Learning Innovation and the Duke Graduate School that began in 2019. This academic year, the Digital Education program welcomed its second cohort of Bass fellows. These six fellows took part in a year-long fellowship that offers PhD students an opportunity to collaborate on digital projects in partnership with Duke faculty and under the guidance of Learning Innovation.
Austin, TX

Great Questions Seminars changing the way we learn at ACC

“Education is the best investment that you can make in yourself, and ACC offers the best value for that investment. Now, more than ever before, it is easier to fit an ACC degree plan into your life, and Great Questions is an excellent start to that journey” says Ted Hadzi-Antich Jr., ACC Associate Professor of Government.