Family Relationships

Podcast: 1 in 5, Experiences of Students Who Are Parents

 9 days ago

Ascend at the Aspen Institute has launched 1 in 5, a new podcast focusing on the experiences of students who are parents pursuing postsecondary credentials. According to the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, more than one in five college students (22 percent) are parents. Each episode features in-depth conversations with student parents and those who advocate for them in the fields of education, philanthropy, non-profit, and research, among others – including Ascend’s PSP Parent Advisors who inform our Postsecondary Success for Parents (PSP) Initiative.

Novato, CAKQED

Students Use Podcasts To Investigate What Matters To Them

A year at home has given students a lot of time to think. Through KQED’s Podcasting With The California Report Youth Media Challenge, they got to speak their mind and practice audio storytelling. Using layered sounds to bring listeners in, they dove into topics that appealed to broad audiences and exposed them to new information. The result was youth-produced content that centered around what matters most to them.
Mental Healthphennd.org

New Report: Mental Health Challenges of Student Parents

New Study: Student Parents in College Experience Unique Mental Health Challenges but Lack Access to Support on Campus. Ascend at the Aspen Institute and The Jed Foundation Release a New Mental Health Framework with Recommendations for Supporting the Mental Health of Students Who Are Parents. A new study released today...
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

OPINION: Parental involvement is key to student success

Serving the families and staff at Tanglewood Elementary the last five years has been some of the best years in my professional career. The support of the Tanglewood families makes this a great place to work. The extremely active and supportive parent group was always willing to help out our staff and students in any way they could. All I had to do was ask.
CollegesPosted by
WITF

Colleges and universities experience decline in student enrollments

Also on the program: Circle of Truth exhibition connects 49 artists over nine years. Enrollment in area colleges and universities began declining gradually over the past few years, but the pandemic has exacerbated the problem significantly. Data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that student enrollments are down...
Collegeshawaiipublicradio.org

Report: 58% of University of Hawaiʻi Students Experience Basic Needs Insecurity

A recent University of Hawaiʻi student survey report shows that 58% of students experience at least one form of basic needs insecurity. About 39% of students reported facing food insecurity within 30 days of taking the survey. Nearly half of UH students experienced housing insecurity and 14% experienced homelessness in 2020.
Greene County, VADaily Progress

Schools need parents to register their students

Greene County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber updated the school board on planning for the fall semester at its June 9 regular meeting. The main issue facing the board at present is the lack of responses from parents needing to register their children for school in the fall, as only 1,806 students—around 63% of the student body—were registered by the May 31 deadline.
Hawaii Statehamlethub.com

HCC Global Experience Takes Students To Hawaii

Bridgeport, CT - Each year students from Housatonic Community College (HCC) enjoy the opportunity to travel internationally and earn college credit. This year, amid Coronavirus, scholars went to Honolulu, HI where they presented at the 10th annual STEM-STEAM and Education Conference. In an effort to stimulate competitiveness and the nation’s...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Want More Parenting Support? Try these 4 Podcasts

We all know the irreplaceable value of a strong, inclusive, loving support group. From childhood to parenthood, small networks of family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and classmates give us a sense of belonging, protection, and camaraderie. Support feeds the soul. When you’re a parent, getting the right support is crucial. Whether...
Colorado StateColorado State University

CSU students tell stories of the pandemic and pride on podcasts

General Manager and instructor Hannah Copeland in the studios of 90.5 FM KCSU in Lory Student Center. As the Colorado State University community looks forward to a return to campus after nearly 18 months of remote teaching, learning and working during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to take a moment to absorb some of the lessons learned about how to do things more creatively.
Huntsville, TXshsu.edu

Doctoral Students Create Podcast Series On Building Antiracist Colleges & Universities

Preparing culturally responsive educational leaders who promote meaningful societal change is the mission of the Department of Educational Leadership in Sam Houston State University’s College of Education. Aligned with this objective, doctoral students in the Educational Leadership program recently released an 11-part podcast mini-series focused on building antiracist colleges and universities.
Copperas Cove, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Gifted students experience enhanced program in new school year

There is a link between students who obtain gifted education services and post-graduate academic success. Several longitudinal studies have exhibited that children who are identified as gifted during grades K-12 go on to higher levels of graduate education, including a significantly higher percentage of doctoral degrees. Copperas Cove ISD is...
News On 6

OKCPS Provides Help For Parents, Students To Mitigate Learning Delays This Summer

Oklahoma City Public Schools wants to empower parents to prepare their kindergarten age kids for the upcoming school year. Director of Early Childhood Stephanie Hinton said there are broad concerns about COVID related learning losses, but there are some steps parents can take. She said there’s a lot you can...
Wylie, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Options available for parents who want remote learning

Wylie ISD won’t provide remote learning this school year, but trustees at Monday’s meeting learned about some options for parents concerned about sending their children to in-person classes in the fall. House Bill 1468, which targeted remote learning, was not approved by Texas lawmakers in the latest legislative session. Deputy...
RelationshipsOverton County News

The power of relationships for students and educators

There are many reasons that children succeed in school. One element is constant: every child deserves excellent teachers and administrators. The research and science of learning and development tell us that it is critical to focus our learning environments around building long-term relationships for students. Our standard process is designed...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

New Student Enrollment returns to in-person experience

Orientation leader Jayven Brandt shares his experiences as a Husker with incoming freshmen outside the Nebraska Union. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is providing students with valuable in-person connections and guidance on campus this summer through orientation, hosted by New Student Enrollment. After last year’s online-only orientation, New Student Enrollment staff...
Madison, NJdrew.edu

How Teachers Can Use Their Hobbies to Boost Student Engagement

Infusing lessons with their personal interests can help teachers model the benefits of perseverance and curiosity. When you’re a teacher, a big part of your job is battling student misconceptions. Often students come to the classroom assuming that learning can’t be fun and that what they learn isn’t relevant to the real world—much less to their personal interests. I’ve discovered that if I show students how what they learn is relevant to my hobbies, they’re much more inclined to make connections to their personal interests and develop their own hobbies.I think of it as a hobby mindset. Modeling enthusiasm and making concepts personally relevant can do wonders for student engagement, self-direction, and relationships.
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Highlights Need for Colleges to Accomplish More

Harry Lewis writes for the Martin Center about higher expectations for higher education. Former Harvard president Derek Bok has long lamented that our institutions of higher education largely underperform in their missions. He has now written another book making that argument. His Higher Expectations is a coolly rational analysis of what needs to be done to improve American undergraduate education.