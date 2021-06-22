Podcast: 1 in 5, Experiences of Students Who Are Parents
Ascend at the Aspen Institute has launched 1 in 5, a new podcast focusing on the experiences of students who are parents pursuing postsecondary credentials. According to the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, more than one in five college students (22 percent) are parents. Each episode features in-depth conversations with student parents and those who advocate for them in the fields of education, philanthropy, non-profit, and research, among others – including Ascend's PSP Parent Advisors who inform our Postsecondary Success for Parents (PSP) Initiative.