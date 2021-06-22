Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Update on City’s Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation

 9 days ago

On June 15, the City of Philadelphia released a one-year progress report that provided a comprehensive update on the City’s Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation work, marking one year since the group’s formation. The initiative, supported by a diverse Steering Committee, was established in June 2020 as part of the City’s commitment to reform amidst widespread activism around police brutality and racial inequities in the city and across the country.

