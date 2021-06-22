Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Program Manager, Knight-Lenfest Fund

phennd.org
 9 days ago

The Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund (The Knight-Lenfest Fund), an independent joint initiative of the Knight Foundation and The Lenfest Institute, is hiring a full-time Program Manager to help with the implementation of strategic and operational objectives, support community engagement and outreach with a particular emphasis on the Philadelphia news and information ecosystem, and evaluate the Fund’s impact on helping to create a more sustainable and equitable news and information ecosystems so communities may thrive.

phennd.org
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
#Charity#The Knight Lenfest Fund#The Knight Foundation#The Lenfest Institute
