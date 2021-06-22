School Support Specialist (Full Time), PAI

Cancel
The School Supports Specialist is responsible for both student-facing and teacher-facing supports for the thirteen schools in Philadelphia Academies, Inc. (PAI) 9th Grade Success Network. On the student-facing side, this position is responsible for orchestrating career panels and college panels at all high schools in the 9th Grade Success Network in an effort to help ninth graders gain a clearer vision for their futures and motivation for keeping up with their current school work. To support teachers, the School Supports Specialist will also curate and/or write a series of eight to ten “Freshman Seminar”-type lessons to support ninth grade teachers with easy-to-deploy lessons on essential skills and knowledge for success in high school. The School Supports Specialist will also support the greater 9th Grade Success Network team in professional development planning, event logistics, facilitation support during professional learning sessions, and general organization and planning support. The School Supports Specialist will report to the Associate Director of Data Supports and Evaluation.

