Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

School’s Out, Now What? Fishing is Free This Weekend New York

By Brian
Posted by 
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ahhh Summertime in the Capital Region. Can't you just hear your kids already? "Im bored!" "What's for lunch?" "Can I have a snack?" "How come we never doooo anything?" Now that school is pretty much a wrap for the summer, most kids (that may or may not repeat the above statements several thousand times) will be looking for something to do while parents wrack their brains trying to come up with fresh ideas to keep them entertained. Instead of more screen time indoors, how about some rod and reel time outdoors?

wgna.com
107.7 WGNA

107.7 WGNA

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.7 WGNA plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wgna.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News 10 Abc#Via News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Monticello, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

New York’s Biggest Indoor Waterpark Sets Reopening Date

New York's biggest indoor waterpark is set to finally reopen in the Hudson Valley. The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is finally ready to welcome back guests from its COVID-19 shutdown. The waterpark in Monticello on the campus of Resorts World Catskills will reopen on Thursday, July 1, a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.
New York City, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

New York Gets Go Ahead For 3rd Weekly Powerball Drawing

If you have a dollar and a dream, you now have another chance to score that big lottery payday every week. If you buy your Powerball tickets twice a week hoping to hit it big, you are about to have an additional opportunity to score that dream jackpot. In response to a new requirement from the Multi-State Lottery Commission, the New York state Gaming Commission has given the go ahead for a third Powerball weekly drawing, according to a Times Union story. The third drawing is intended to bolster sales that have declined during the pandemic. The third drawing will be added starting the week of August 23rd.
Rensselaer County, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

HOLY BALLS! $50K Take 5 Ticket Sold in Rensselaer County

Troy, stand up! Some great news to report this morning if you regularly play Take 5 from the New York Lottery. It appears that more than likely someone from Troy - or just outside of it - purchased a jackpot winning ticket from a convenient store for last night's Take 5 drawing and whoever won is sitting on some pretty serious money right now.
AnimalsPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Rescued Adirondack Baby Beavers Bring Cuteness Overload [PICS]

It was a happy ending for some Adirondack beavers who were recently taken in by wildlife rehabilitation experts. Chances are in the wild you would never get a good close-up look of an adult beaver, not to mention a baby beaver. Unfortunately for these cute little guys, they had to be rescued after their parents were trapped in Lake George, according to Inform NNY. Luckily these 3-week old baby beavers, called 'kits,' were rescued and are now being taken care of by the great rehab staff at Cornell Wildlife Hospital. Inform NNY says the hospital had to nurse the beavers back to health after suffering from an intestinal infection. Unfortunately, two of the kits did not make it, but the remaining 3 from the rescued litter are doing well. While we wish it was under happier circumstances, it is a great chance for you to see these cute little critters up close. Check em out!
LifestylePosted by
107.7 WGNA

Be One of the First To Ride Great Escape’s New Adirondack Outlaw

The Great Escape's newest ride will celebrate its grand opening July 2nd - 4th and you can be one of the first to ride the Adirondack Outlaw!. Are you ready for another exhilarating ride at the Great Escape? Then the Adirondack Outlaw is just the airborne adventure that you are looking for! The Great Escape's newest ride opens July 2nd and here is how our favorite theme park describes it:
Surprise, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Surprise! New York Alcohol-To-Go Ends Tonight

I kinda feel like it's the last call at the bar and everyone is ordering two drinks so they don't get cut off. In a bit of a surprise announcement, the New York Liquor Authority announced that the temporary privilege of alcohol to go ends tonight, June 24th, at midnight.
PoliticsPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Your Expired Drivers License/Permit Becomes Invalid TODAY

Governor Cuomo’s executive order allowing for expired licenses and permits will come to an end Thursday. According to a story aired on NEWS 4 Buffalo if your driver's license or permit expired March 1, 2020, or after you were given an extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Governor Cuomo announcing the expiration of the state of emergency today (6-24-21), the extensions will end.
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Take Our Music Survey To Win A $100 Dunkin’ Gift Card

107.7 GNA is your radio station. That is why we need YOU to help us choose the songs we play!. We know every time we play a song, you either love it, kind of like it, or maybe you are just not crazy about it. Wouldn't it be great to just hear more of the songs you love? Well, you and your thoughts on the songs we are playing can make it happen.
New York City, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Ten Random Things Invented in New York

When you think of New York, I know most people think of New York City. The big city and bright lights, immigrants bringing their skills and ideas that would change the country. Some of those things were inventions that we still use today. Of course, we can't limit ourselves to just New York City, the entire Empire State has contributed inventions that changed history and some we still use today.
Albany, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Legendary Albany Pub To Pour Its Last Beer This Weekend

After a couple of locations and years of being a favorite Albany watering hole, a popular downtown pub is getting ready to raise one last glass. Say it ain't so! An Albany favorite is closing its doors for good. Pearl Street Pub will be ending its downtown run this Saturday according to an announcement from owner Chris Pratt on the Pearl Street Pub Facebook page. So if this has been one of your favorite destinations over the years, this is the weekend to get in one last go-round at Pearl Street Pub. The pub will wrap things up Saturday, including one final night of dancing in their upstairs club. Pratt spearheaded the pub's move into its current Pearl Street location in 2016, where Jillian's used to be located.
Chatham, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Chatham Gets A High Honor From TRAVEL + LEISURE Magazine

One of our favorite Capital Region small towns has been named one of the best in the state of New York!. One of the beauties of living in the Capital Region is no matter what your lifestyle preference is, be it the city or small-town life, there are plenty of options to choose the flavor that best suits you. In the midst and in the shadow of the tri-cities of Albany, Schenectady, and Troy are a multitude of amazing small-towns. One of them has received a pretty high honor from a well-established travel magazine.
Albany, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Where To Celebrate the 4th of July Around Albany

America's birthday is upon us and we know this year you are ready to celebrate BIG TIME!. After missing out on a lot of shared Patriotism on the 4th of July last summer, we are ready to get out and really celebrate the birth of our nation this year! Unlike last summer, there will be no shortage of fireworks displays and fun ways to celebrate all things America. In fact, it feels like more of the celebrations will be announced in the weeks ahead. No matter where you live in the Capital Region, there is sure to be something happening close by to help you celebrate the 4th.
AstronomyPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Strawberry Moon To Appear Full For 3 Days Over Albany This Week

The last supermoon of 2021 will hang in the Upstate New York sky later this week and will appear for a good stretch of time. Whether you are a consistent stargazer or just love to soak in the beauty of the nighttime sky on occasion, you will want to be looking up to the cosmos starting Thursday night for the 'Strawberry Moon,' the final supermoon of 2021 according to Yahoo. The moon itself of course does not change, but when it reaches the point in its orbit closest to Earth it appears to be supersized.
Waterford, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Young Shen Student Inspires Community While Defying the Odds

Diagnosed with a very rare disease as toddler, AJ Ballard from Waterford was given a very short life expectancy of only 6-8 years and while his condition has worsened over the years, his spirit has not. Now, at age 10 1/2 , AJ continues to defy the odds set by doctors when he was told he most likely wouldn't make it to 3rd or 4th grade, let alone graduate elementary school.
HobbiesPosted by
107.7 WGNA

NYS Campgrounds Offering First-Time Ever Loyalty Reward Program

New York State has announced the first-ever camper loyalty/reward program for overnight stay at state campgrounds across the state. The announcement of this new loyalty program coincides with the opening of the nine-month online reservation window for the 2022 camping season. This program will allow visitors to earn points for every dollar spent on overnight accommodations and redeem the points toward the use of future stays.