Proposed ban on gun stores in city of Newton causes division
NEWTON, Mass. — A proposal to stop gun stores from setting up shop in the city of Newton is causing division among residents. The proposed site of a gun store on Washington Street in the city's Newtonville neighborhood is what ignited the local firestorm. On June 2, the Newton City Council voted to approve amendments made by the Zoning & Planning Committee to the city’s zoning ordinance in order to block the gun store from going into that location.www.wcvb.com