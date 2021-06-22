Cancel
Newton, MA

Proposed ban on gun stores in city of Newton causes division

By Mary Saladna
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTON, Mass. — A proposal to stop gun stores from setting up shop in the city of Newton is causing division among residents. The proposed site of a gun store on Washington Street in the city's Newtonville neighborhood is what ignited the local firestorm. On June 2, the Newton City Council voted to approve amendments made by the Zoning & Planning Committee to the city’s zoning ordinance in order to block the gun store from going into that location.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everytown For Gun Safety#Zoning Laws#The Newton City Council#Board Of Directors#The Supreme Court
