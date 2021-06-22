Cancel
Call for Manuscripts: Community Engagement at Academic Healthcare Systems – Oct 1

 9 days ago

Over the past few years, academic health systems have responded to unprecedented conditions precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many ways, have become anchor institutions for major community engaged work. More recently, academic-community partnerships occur in inter-professional education, when health professions students learn with and about each other while gaining skills necessary for effective teams and collaborative practice. Although initiatives continue to occur within and around academic health sciences centers around the United States and world, minimal research and dissemination efforts make it difficult to know the best approaches to academic-community partnerships and community engagement in these settings.

