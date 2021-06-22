Virtual Non-Partisan Advocacy Day – Jul 1

During confirmation hearings in recent years, the judicial philosophy known as originalism has faced nearly as much media scrutiny as the judicial nominees themselves. When asked to explain this philosophy, then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett explained, “in English, that means that I interpret the Constitution as a law, that I interpret its text as text and I understand it to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it. So that meaning doesn’t change over time. And it’s not up to me to update it or infuse my own policy views into it.” Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote in Time magazine that the originalist school of thought “seeks to conserve the meaning of the Constitution as it was written.”