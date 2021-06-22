Cancel
Virtual Non-Partisan Advocacy Day – Jul 1

phennd.org
 9 days ago

Join us for a virtual non-partisan Advocacy Day at 1:00p ET on July 1st, to honor and assert the promise of the 26th Amendment on its anniversary. Following an expert training from Un-PAC, we will have a high-impact action hour for everyone to call their Senators to hold them accountable for their votes on the For The People Act, and then urge their peers to do the same.

Congress & Courtsnewspressnow.com

Resist the urge to draw partisan districts

Gerrymander: To divide (a voting area) so as to give one political party a majority in as many districts as possible or weaken the voting strength of an ethnic or racial group, urban population, etc. States will draw up new congressional and legislative districts this year; lawmakers must take care...
Beauty & FashionSmithsonian

These groovy duds encouraged the youth vote after the 26th Amendment

On July 1, 1971, the 26th Amendment was ratified, lowering the voting age for U.S. citizens from 21 to 18. When the military draft age was lowered to 18 during World War II, advocates pushed for a lower voting age but were unsuccessful. The movement gained momentum again during the Vietnam War, led by young people whose rallying cry was “old enough to fight, old enough to vote.”
Congress & Courtsncadvertiser.com

Letter: Current filibuster unconstitutional

In 1787, “We the People” instituted a democracy, flawed by restrictions of gender and race but able to become “more perfect” through amendments to our Constitution, which ultimately extended voting to women and non-white citizens. This Constitution never included any reference to a filibuster. The three federal government branches had...
Berne, NYaltamontenterprise.com

The quintessence of partisan foolishness

Nothing could better demonstrate the fractious, counter-productive Republican antics in the town of Berne than the recent defeat of a Democratic-backed proposal to reinstate Cheryl Baitsholts as dog-control officer (“Baitsholts Again Passed Over for Berne DOC”). Anyone who knows Baitsholts (and I do) is well aware of her tireless effort...
ElectionsGreen Valley News and Sun

Voting rights

What an interesting letter by Rozanne Plotnik (“Beware,” June 23); offended by so many American flags (but flying a Marxist flag from our consulates/embassies — BLM — is OK?). The Marxists in our midst (some in our Congress and other government departments) are making their big push (all those years...
Healthalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Commission on Aging - Advocacy Committee Meeting

Title:VIRTUAL: Commission on Aging - Advocacy Committee Meeting. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 22, 2021 meeting of the Alexandria Commission of Aging – Advocacy Committee Meeting is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person. Electronic access will be provided in either event. Advance registration is required, link is below.
Politicsdailymemphian.com

Infrastructure compromise tests partisan divide

The Daily Memphian Politics Podcast recaps local political development including the county’s budget season and campaign openings for the 2022 county elections. Also, the partisan divide among area legislators remains in place on voting rights and the infrastructure bill.
Politicsnorthstatebia.org

Policy Development and Advocacy Councils

The primary mission of North State BIA’s governmental and public affairs department is to build successful collaborative relationships with local government to further good housing policy to the benefit of our builders and the home buying public. The industry continues to face difficult challenges with local and state regulations and fees. The primary mission of North State BIA’s governmental and public affairs department is to provide the industry with representation and support to successfully meet these challenges.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Perspective: Why constitutional originalism is not partisan

During confirmation hearings in recent years, the judicial philosophy known as originalism has faced nearly as much media scrutiny as the judicial nominees themselves. When asked to explain this philosophy, then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett explained, “in English, that means that I interpret the Constitution as a law, that I interpret its text as text and I understand it to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it. So that meaning doesn’t change over time. And it’s not up to me to update it or infuse my own policy views into it.” Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote in Time magazine that the originalist school of thought “seeks to conserve the meaning of the Constitution as it was written.”
Electionsnorthstatebia.org

Political Action Committee

Together with the BIA’s Government Affairs department, it serves as a well-recognized and respected political force in the region that supports business-minded local candidates as well as ballot measures at the local and regional level. In addition to focusing on political campaigns, the NSBIA-PAC also researches voting records, conducts polling,...
EducationINFORUM

Letter: Monitor the legislative redistricting process to prevent gerrymandering

Summer weather has started here in North Dakota, and so has the 2021 legislative districting process. It will soon be a hot topic. As you know, there’s a lot of interest in fair elections these days, and North Dakota Voters First aims to keep you informed regarding the districting process. With your help, we can prevent gerrymandering - the harmful practice of drawing unfair legislative lines that protect incumbents and political parties.
Electionsboreal.org

Effort to restore felon voting rights continues in courts after legislative effort falters

A voter placed a ballot in the ballot box at St. Paul's Merriam Park Recreation Center in 2011. Activists are hoping to give felons an expanded right to vote. A lawsuit appealed to the state Supreme Court argues that people convicted of felonies should be able to vote after serving their jail or prison sentence. It’s an issue that Minnesota lawmakers are not taking up for now, but civil liberties activists are trying to keep alive.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Pennsylvania Republicans Look To Evade A Veto And Enact Voter ID By Ballot Measure

The state's GOP lawmakers want to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to include a voter ID requirement — a process that requires victory on a statewide ballot measure. Pennsylvania's Republican lawmakers are fighting their state's governor, a Democrat, over proposals to tighten the state's voting laws, including one that would require voter ID. The governor, Tom Wolf, says he'll use his veto, but Republicans have a plan B that would cut Wolf out of this process entirely. Here's Katie Meyer of WHYY.
ElectionsReading Eagle

Letter: Requiring ID at polls is not voter suppression

“Juneteenth celebrated with flag raising” ( , June 19) contained the following quote from state Rep. Manny Guzman: “These bills will make it harder for our people to vote. Whether it’s voter ID or whether it’s a poll tax, you name it, it’s in that bill.” Presumably, he was referring to PA House Bill 1300, the Voting Rights Protection Act.
Politicsbutlerradio.com

Wolf Vetoes Election Bill

Governor Tom Wolf has officially vetoed an elections reform package. The largely Republican sponsored bill was panned by the Democrat Wolf as voter suppression. He cited the limiting mail-in ballots, capping early voting, and the reduced voter registration time period as reasons he vetoed. Wolf did concede that there were...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Hill

Pennsylvania GOP proposes creating election audit bureau

Pennsylvania Republicans are pushing to create a new office to oversee election audits in the latest push to address doubts sown by former President Trump and his supporters about the integrity of last year’s elections. The state House of Representatives has approved a budget that would allocate an additional $3.1...