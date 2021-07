The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced their latest COVID-19 Recovery Rate Data and the numbers are relatively the same from last week. There are currently 13 active cases of COVID-19 between Henry and Stark County. That was down from 14 last week. That said, the fact that active infections are still out there underlines the need for people to get vaccinated. With that in mind, the Health Department announced a pair of Pfizer vaccine clinics for school age students, 12 to 17 years old for next week. The Health Department also has a limited supply of Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccines that they are distributing specifically to homebound individuals in Kewanee.