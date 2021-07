The pandemic has caused a strain on our everyday lives. Over the past year, stress levels have skyrocketed in all areas of life, including work. I chat with HR leaders daily, and my first question is always “What is your team struggling with currently?” For the past three months, the resounding reply all across the country has been one thing: burnout. And, I wasn’t surprised. With many people working from home, it’s become difficult for employees to separate work and life. The stress and anxiety caused from work can be detrimental to an employer. Burnout can impact a company in many negative ways including lower productivity and high turnover.