A woman in New York who received hundreds of Amazon parcels that she did not order is creating DIY mask kits from the unwanted supplies to send to children’s hospitals.Starting on 5 June, Jillian Cannan received more than 100 unordered packages to her house, addressed to her home but with a different name on the top.The small business owner explained to WIVB that inside the packages were thousands of silicone brackets for inside facemasks. Droves of the packages arrived, with some big enough to be on shipping palettes.After calling Amazon to alert them to the error, Ms Cannan became...