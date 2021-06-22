Silverado Sells 3 Hospice Locations But Still Committed to the Line of Business
Silverado has entered into a definitive agreement to sell three hospice locations to Mission Healthcare for an undisclosed amount. The three locations — in Ventura and San Mateo, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah — are among the smallest sites in Silverado’s hospice business and will benefit from being part of a larger organization in the region, Silverado SVP of Sales and Marketing Jeff Frum told Senior Housing News via email.seniorhousingnews.com