Silverado Sells 3 Hospice Locations But Still Committed to the Line of Business

By Tim Mullaney
seniorhousingnews.com
 17 days ago

Silverado has entered into a definitive agreement to sell three hospice locations to Mission Healthcare for an undisclosed amount. The three locations — in Ventura and San Mateo, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah — are among the smallest sites in Silverado’s hospice business and will benefit from being part of a larger organization in the region, Silverado SVP of Sales and Marketing Jeff Frum told Senior Housing News via email.

