Euro 2020 matchday 12: Scotland have history in their sights

 17 days ago
Scotland’s Scott McTominay, Jack Hendry and Stuart Armstrong stand dejected (PA Wire)

Scotland head into Tuesday’s crunch Group D clash with Croatia knowing victory will see them reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

After results went their way on Monday night, Steve Clarke’s men know if they can take all three points at Hampden Park, they will at least finish as one of the four best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Meanwhile, England face Group D leaders Czech Republic at Wembley – with both teams already through – for the chance to finish top of the pool.

Both England and Scotland saw their preparations for Tuesday’s games disrupted after Scot Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19, with England’s Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolating after interaction with their Chelsea team-mate.

Gilmour will definitely miss his side’s final group game while it remains to be seen whether Mount and Chilwell will be available for England.

On Monday, Belgium and Holland eased into the last 16 with their 100 per cent records intact while Denmark swept aside Russia to also seal their place on an emotional night in Copenhagen.

Group B standings (PA Graphics)

Belgium shrugged off sterling resistance from Finland to triumph 2-0 in St Petersburg in Group B and Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice as Holland completed a perfect Group C campaign with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Amsterdam.

Andreas Christensen shaped a number 10 with his hands in tribute to team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring his side’s third goal in a 4-1 win at the Parken Stadium.

Meanwhile Christoph Baumgartner’s goal proved enough for Austria to secure their spot in the knockout stages for the first time after beating Ukraine 1-0 in Bucharest.

With Finland and Ukraine finishing third in Groups B and C respectively on three points each – England, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic and France, who all have four points, are guaranteed to reach the last 16.

Denmark Russia Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

We're a big team. We're not scared.

Croatia v Scotland (Group D, Glasgow, 2000)Czech Republic v England (Group D, London, 2000)

