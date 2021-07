What makes the Specialized location in Costa Mesa unique?. The store in Costa Mesa is our only one in Orange County. It was mainly designed as a research center. We sell and service bikes, but the main goal is to see what the needs of a rider are—not necessarily the pro, elite riders, but the weekend warriors just trying to go out with their kids. We take all of that information, and then we use that to implement what’s called Rider-First technology and design the bikes and accessories around that.