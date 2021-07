Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's series-clinching win over the Isles. In a do-or-die Game Seven with a berth in the Stanley Cup Final on the line, the Lightning delivered a performance that met the moment. Their team defense was outstanding throughout the night. They tilted the ice in their favor for much of the first two periods. And while they ceded some possession in the third, they continued to defend well without the puck and, as a result, limited shots on goal and scoring chances.