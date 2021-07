The New York Islanders won Game 4 with a 3-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning to even the semifinal series at two wins apiece. The series has already exceeded the expectations of many as the games have been close, exciting, and great matchups, and it’s now essentially a three-game series. Unlike last season’s matchup, the Islanders are poised to advance the Stanley Cup Final and see their path to the series victory with the right formula for winning these games and the depth to take advantage of many situations. Moreover, like the previous two rounds, head coach Barry Trotz and the team’s coaching staff have proven they can make adjustments to control the latter half of any series they play in.