Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, IA

Elderly woman assaulted in Wiese Park Monday night

By Jim Caufield
theperrynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly woman reported she was assaulted in Wiese Park shortly before 10 p.m. Monday as she walked near her home in the Parkview condominium development. Public safety radio traffic indicated that the victim told officers of the Perry Police Department that she was attacked by to two to four juvenile males near the middle of Wiese Park, about halfway between the McCreary Community Building near Ninth Street and the gazebo on 16th Street.

theperrynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Perry, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Perry, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condominium#Community Building#Theperrynews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Posted by
Fox News

Tropical Storm Elsa soaks New York City, snarls traffic

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the New Jersey coast with high winds and soaked New York City as it churned up the East Coast on Friday. Overnight in coastal New Jersey, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded in Ludlam Bay, and a 71 mph gust was recorded in Beach Haven — both appeared to be "associated with nearby tornadoes," the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update.
IndustryNBC News

Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52 people

Dhaka, Bangladesh (CNN) — At least 52 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a juice factory in Bangladesh, officials said Friday. The fire started Thursday afternoon on the ground floor of a six-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, east of the capital Dhaka, Debashis Bardhan, deputy director of the fire service and civil defense said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy