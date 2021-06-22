Elderly woman assaulted in Wiese Park Monday night
An elderly woman reported she was assaulted in Wiese Park shortly before 10 p.m. Monday as she walked near her home in the Parkview condominium development. Public safety radio traffic indicated that the victim told officers of the Perry Police Department that she was attacked by to two to four juvenile males near the middle of Wiese Park, about halfway between the McCreary Community Building near Ninth Street and the gazebo on 16th Street.theperrynews.com