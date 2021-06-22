Cancel
NBA

Hawks already faced best player in Joel Embiid, but Bucks' trio led by Giannis Antetokounmpo will pose problems

By The Jon Chuckery Show, Dylan Mathews
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 9 days ago

Jon kicks off hour two of this Monday edition of the Jon Chuckery show by explaining why he thinks the Atlanta Hawks can beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, and win an NBA Championship this year.

92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

#The Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks
